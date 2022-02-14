ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JCHS releases spring sports information

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring sports practices will start on February 28th. We ask that you review the information below to help you prepare for the upcoming winter sports season. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 785-717-4214 / [email protected] (Administrative Assistant for Athletic Department) If you...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Goodwin qualifies for 6A State Wrestling Tournament

Charly Goodwin of Junction City High School has qualified for the Class 6A Girls State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 23 and 24 at Hartman Arena in Park City. Goodwin finished fourth in the 120 pound weight class competition at the 6A Regional at Washburn Rural High School on Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Wildcats defeat West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals to help the Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) win for the fourth time in five games and end a four-game skid against West Virginia (14-11, 3-9). Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Taz Sherman finished with 23 points to pace West Virginia.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Jayhawks top Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Full Bowls and Football

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. As I watched the Super Bowl, it occurred to me this is a truly American event only Americans really get. It is a sporting event that is really a national holiday where we celebrate commercials and eat ourselves into oblivion. For most of us the game is the third attraction. Only in the United States would we use the last football game of the season for a reason to gorge ourselves on food we would normally not eat.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Junction City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Education
JC Post

K-State 13-11, 5-7 Big 12) vs. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8 Big 12)

Monday, February 14, 2022 > 6:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,643) >> Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State: Bruce Weber [Wisconsin-Milwaukee ‘78]. Big 12 era: West Virginia leads 13-7 [11-7 in regular season]. Current Streak: West Virginia, 4. In Manhattan: K-State leads 5-4 At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 5-4 [5-4...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy