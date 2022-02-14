Castle Hot Springs introduces first-ever ‘sleep retreat’

For some time I struggled to sit down and put into words what my short stay at Taylor River Lodge last fall meant to me. Of the countless properties I have stayed at over the years, it seems that there was always something I would change: perhaps better customer service, clearer signage, higher quality f&b, amenities that aren’t run down, broken or dirty (especially since the pandemic)…you get the idea. But at Taylor River Lodge, I literally couldn’t think of anything they could do to improve. From cocktails in the billiards room to espresso in the dining lodge, the spa facilities, personalized service, carefully stocked refrigerators in the cabins, meticulously maintained grounds, bathhouse replete with saltwater pool, hot tub and steam room — they get it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO