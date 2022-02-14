mugshot Monday, February, 14, 2022

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued. Michael Arce — age 44, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder. Nelson...
Assist Motorist, S. High St. Assistance, E. Hackberry St. Assist Motorist, N. Main/Hackberry St. Parking Issue, E. Poplar St. Stop Arm Violation, W. Mulberry St. Verbal Argument, Aspen Dr. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Unconscious Male, Harrison St. Threats, Main St. Intoxicated Driver, Main St. 02-08-2022. Questions, Aspen Dr. Dispute,...
RIO DE JANEIRO – In 2016, Tiago Vianna Gomes answered a friend’s call to help tow a car. He didn’t know that simple act would upend his life and land him in jail. The car turned out to be stolen. Gomes was arrested, and police took his mugshot. Although he was released and later found innocent, the police kept his picture in their records.
A South Georgia police officer accused of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform is behind bars, according to the state’s top law enforcement agency. Leon Mitchell, 32, was an officer with the Warwick Police Department, just north of Albany, when he was arrested Friday, Jan. 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a Feb. 2 news release. He faces several charges including two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.
It was around midnight on Wednesday when Sgt. Matthew Jacobsen of the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon approached a man and woman standing near a silver Dodge Charger. The pair told the officer they were “feds,” but Jacobsen sensed something was amiss, an affidavit says. There were red...
When the first of the ex-cops who watched George Floyd die took the stand in court Tuesday, he testified that he and his fellow officers were trained to put their knees on suspect’s backs—and even possibly their necks. His defense attorney showed photos from police training depicting the controversial maneuver.
Federal law enforcement officials are looking into a white father and son who allegedly chased and fired shots at D’Monterrio Gibson, a 24-year-old Black FedEx delivery driver, moments after he delivered a package in a predominantly white section of Brookhaven, Miss.
Editor’s Note: This story includes mentions of sexual violence. A rape reportedly occurred at Willkie Quad on Jan. 24, according to the IU Police Department crime log. The rape was reported Tuesday. The case is still open, according to the crime log. It is the third incident of rape...
America's 120 federal prisons are on lockdown after two inmates who were reportedly MS-13 gang members were killed on Monday in an altercation at a facility in Beaumont, Texas. The fight broke out shortly before noon. Four inmates were transported to a local hospital where inmates Guillermo Riojas and Andrew...
A man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old at knifepoint in 2003 was sentenced Wednesday to a term of five years to life in prison, with a recommendation that he be kept in prison for life. Shawn Michael Smith, 43, was charged with rape after the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative,...
A 32-year-old man impersonated law enforcement officers to orchestrate an elaborate phone scam from his Georgia prison cell, federal prosecutors said. Now he’s back behind bars. Andre Deaveon Reese, who was previously incarcerated at Jimmy Autry State Prison near Pelham, Georgia, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud charges...
One telling of Terence Andrus’ story — the version that prosecutors focused on when they convinced a jury to send him to death row — begins in 2008, when the 20-year-old, high on PCP, tried to steal cars in a Houston suburb and ended up shooting and killing two people.
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Thursday that Colton Donner, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening an African American man with a knife because of the man’s race, and in order to intimidate and interfere with the man’s right to fair housing, according to the United State's Attorney.
A Los Angeles County judge on Jan. 27 ordered Hannah Tubbs, a male-to-female transgender Californian, to serve two years in a juvenile detention facility after Tubbs pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2014 — but it's possible Tubbs could only face six months. Tubbs, 26, recently...
An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.
In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A manhunt is underway for the man convicted of killing his girlfriend – and fleeing before the guilty verdict was read in court – as the United States Marshals Service searches the Texas and Louisiana border for any signs of the fugitive, according to authorities. Matthew Hoy Edgar...
Comments / 0