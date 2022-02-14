ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

#mugshot Monday, February, 14, 2022

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies....

salemleader.com

Gazette

Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued. Michael Arce — age 44, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder. Nelson...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
salemleader.com

Salem Police Action 02-07-2022 to 02-13-2022

Assist Motorist, S. High St. Assistance, E. Hackberry St. Assist Motorist, N. Main/Hackberry St. Parking Issue, E. Poplar St. Stop Arm Violation, W. Mulberry St. Verbal Argument, Aspen Dr. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Unconscious Male, Harrison St. Threats, Main St. Intoxicated Driver, Main St. 02-08-2022. Questions, Aspen Dr. Dispute,...
SALEM, IN
Miami Herald

Uniformed officer caught selling marijuana while on duty in Georgia, investigators say

A South Georgia police officer accused of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform is behind bars, according to the state’s top law enforcement agency. Leon Mitchell, 32, was an officer with the Warwick Police Department, just north of Albany, when he was arrested Friday, Jan. 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a Feb. 2 news release. He faces several charges including two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Mugshots
Indiana Daily Student

January rape reported at Willkie Quadrangle on Tuesday

Editor’s Note: This story includes mentions of sexual violence. A rape reportedly occurred at Willkie Quad on Jan. 24, according to the IU Police Department crime log. The rape was reported Tuesday. The case is still open, according to the crime log. It is the third incident of rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxygen

1972 Triple Murder Solved After 81-Year-Old Inmate Confesses To Killing The Family

An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE

