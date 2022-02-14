ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD forecast at 1.31 in three months – Danske Bank

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to turn back lower as 0.7209/13 resistance caps again – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD is turning back higher. Nonetheless, analysts at Credit Suisse look for key resistance at 0.7209/13 to cap again. “We stay core bearish with the downtrend from late October at 0.7209/13 ideally capping any additional recovery. With this in mind, we look for an eventual turn back lower, with immediate support seen at 0.7112, then at 0.7099/84 and eventually back at 0.7063/49, with a close below this later level needed to reinject fresh momentum into the downward trend – putting AUD/USD on the path to a renewed test of the YTD lows at 0.6972/62.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to target $1,917 on a weekly close above $1,877 – Credit Suisse

Gold continues to improve, but still has more work to do to mark an important break higher, in the opinion of strategists at Credit Suisse. “Gold has strengthened sharply and is above rising short, medium- and long-term averages and the spotlight is firmly on the $1,877 high of November. Only a weekly close above here though would suggest we are seeing a more sustainable move higher, for a test of $1,917 next. Above this latter level though would be seen to add momentum to a rally, raising the prospect of a move back to the $2075 high.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance

The price is testing daily resistance and if this holds, the focus will be on the downside. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Downside bias dissipated above 1.1400 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see the selling pressure alleviated in EUR/USD above the 1.1400 mark. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the rebound in EUR has scope to extend but is unlikely to break the strong resistance at 1.1400’.Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1395 before closing at 1.1373 (+0.15%). Upward momentum still appears to be lackluster and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a range of 1.1340/1.1400.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1381. Although euro's decline from last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests upmove from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a top there, subsequent stronger-than-expected rise to 1.1395 on broad-based usd's weakness after less hawkish Fed minutes suggests consolidation is in store before prospect of another fall, below 1.1345 signals recovery over, 1.1310, then later 1.1281.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to drop towards the 1.2650 zone – Scotiabank

The USD/CAD is marginally lower on the session. According to economists at Scotiabank, a push under 1.2720 targets mid-1.26s. “The USD closed well off the intraday peak yesterday and the low close plus spot’s move under 1.2720 support has triggered a minor Head & Shoulders top on the intraday chart which points to USD losses extending to 1.2650/60 in the next 1-2 days.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to drop gradually over the next months – Danske Bank

The AUD/USD pair tested levels under 0.7100 on Monday. Analysts at Danske Bank see the pair at 0.71 on a three-month perspective, at 0.70 in six months and at 0.69 in a year. “The rally in commodity prices has supported AUD since late January as broad USD strengthening took a step back. Continuing easing from China is especially supportive for Australia’s key export commodity, iron ore.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to move downward over next 12 months to 1.08 – Danske Bank

Economists at Danske Bank still see EUR/USD at 1.08 in a 12-month view as policymakers seem increasingly committed to curtail global inflation by tightening financial conditions. “We keep our current forecast on EUR/USD unchanged at 1.08 in 12M as we see policy makers as having become increasingly committed to curtail...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Ukraine reorders market outlook

Thursday’s US CPI volatility leaves USD/CAD higher. Russian threat to Ukraine aids the US dollar on Friday. Federal Reserve rate intentions complicated by inflation, Russia. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts near-term gains for USD/CAD. The volatility around the US inflation report on Thursday and the sharply higher Treasury rates gave...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Finds Buyers Against Loonie

The US dollar fell initially during the trading session on Thursday to dip below the 50 day EMA. However, later in the day we started to see significant buying, and we have now parked at the 1.27 level yet again. This area is very familiar, as we continue to test it. That being said, there are a few things that happen during the trading session that could have a major influence on what happens here.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Path over 1.3024 to trigger larger upside risks – DBS Bank

USD/CAD has been trapped in a 5% range corridor since September. The recent 1.2451 low is likely to be the start of another USD upleg, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS bank, reports. “Unless trend support at 1.2493 (and further down at 1.2448) sees a determined and sustained break under, USD...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Gearing up for the Break

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels. USD/CAD January rally halted at key pivot zone- US CPI on tap. Weekly support 1.2640, ~1.2424 (critical) – Resistance 1.2768-1.2814 (key), 1.2975-1.3023. The Canadian Dollar attempting to mount a counteroffensive against the US Dollar early in the month after USD/CAD rallied...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

EUR/CAD is trading at 1.4477; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.4445 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4740. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.4335. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.4245. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.4510.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to grind higher on a break above 1.2780 – Scotiabank

The Canadian dollar has picked up a little support on Monday. Nonetheless, economists at Scotiabank view this move as a mere correction and believe that the 1.2780 zone is likely to remain a very sensitive technical point for funds in the next few days. “Losses are possibly corrective in nature...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation may be rising but its not stagflation

Excellent US January payroll report revives USD/CAD. US Treasury rates and economy overrules surging WTI. Long-term prospects for the Canadian dollar depend on oil. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees limited upside potential for USD/CAD. The surprising excellence of the US job market brought the USD/CAD out of the week’s doldrums on...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP Charts to Watch

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP. GBP/USD weakened late last week, putting in a higher low from January’s peak. GBP/CAD outlook looks neutral after prices fall short of putting in new yearly high. EUR/GBP hidden bearish divergence may see prices head back toward key support. GBP/USD Technical Forecast:...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Advancing amid the European Central Bank’s decision

The ECB maintained its monetary policy unchanged, insisting that inflation will moderate over time. US Initial Jobless Claims came in better than anticipated in the week ended January 28. EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the near term but still needs to clear 1.1345 resistance. The EUR/USD pair recovers above the...
CURRENCIES

