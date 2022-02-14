Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund allocates $75m to TA Realty Value-Add Fund XIII

Schroders Capital has appointed Andrew Haskins as head of strategy and investor advisory, Schroders Capital real estate Asia Pacific, a newly created role. Based in Hong Kong, Haskins will be responsible for providing insight on markets, asset classes and best risk weighted investment strategies, as well as providing the team with market advice and forecasts. He will support the existing team of highly experienced professionals, complementing their work of selecting, managing and enhancing property assets to create value for institutional clients.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO