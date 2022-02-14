ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

For something that symbolizes love, the heart has a number of enemies including COVID-19

By Cassie Schirm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor something that symbolizes love, the heart has a number of enemies the latest is COVID-19. The heart the hardest working muscle in the body has been under attack during this pandemic. “The virus can actually infect the heart and cause a condition called myocarditis which is a direct...

radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RunnersWorld

She Was a Healthy Marathon Runner. Then She Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure

In the spring of 2016, I was 41 years old and training for my seventh marathon. At one point during a run, I suddenly felt as if I was only breathing from the top of my chest. It was as if there was a lump in my throat preventing me from taking deep breaths. I went from running 25 miles a week—five miles, five days a week—to struggling just to get through the first mile.
FITNESS
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
LIBERTY, MO
ClickOnDetroit.com

How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albia Newspapers

More Evidence That COVID Infection Brings Long-Term Heart Risks

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems. The analysis of U.S. health data found COVID patients are at increased risk of heart complications for at least a year after infection. Those complications include heart rhythm problems, inflammation, blood...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Why are women more at risk for heart problems?

As we focus on Heart Health Month, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women — more than any cancer. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says several factors cause signs of heart disease to go overlooked in women. He says historically doctors put more focus on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wsiu.org

COVID patients may experience heart problems after infection

Local cardiologists say they've seen COVID patients experience heart problems even after their illness. Cardiologist Cesar Coello with the Prairie Heart Institute said he and other doctors have seen a great number of people developing heart issues days or weeks after their COVID infections. Not all of those are serious, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems

New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems. The analysis of U.S. health data found COVID-19 patients are at increased risk of heart complications for at least a year after infection. Those complications include heart rhythm problems, inflammation, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID-19 and heart disease

Large study finds elevated heart disease risk after COVID-19 infection. The risk of heart disease increased across the board, even after the researchers accounted for race and age. The risk increased even in those who had mild cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsChannel 36

Broken Heart Syndrome and COVID-19

(WENY)-- You may have heard the term Broken Heart Syndrome, a type of heart illness that can cause serious health issues. But does contracting COVID-19 increase the risk of someone to get this disease? According to Dr. Shaurub Sharma of Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, there is not enough information to truly determine how much COVID affects patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

The Doctor Is In: Covid-19 & Heart Health

Beaumont Heath's Pediatric Cardiologist, Dr. Ismael Gonzalez and Beaumont Health's Cardiologist Dr. Justin Trivax discuss the risk of myocarditis in young people who get Covid-19 or the vaccine to fight it. Dr. Trivax also discusses research on those who suffer from symptoms after surviving Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Cardiologists debunk 12 heart myths

Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos and Binita Shah debunk 12 myths about the heart. They cover how red wine, heartbreak, cardio exercises, and the keto diet affect heart health. They also stress that heart disease can happen to anyone, and is the top cause of death in the US. Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News4Jax.com

Protect your heart from these dangerous heart health myths

February is not only about flowers and chocolate, but it is also American Heart Month. Ivanhoe has the heart health myths you should know to protect your heart this valentine. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, globally. In the U.S., someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bcm.edu

Aspirin for heart health isn’t as black and white as first thought

Does an aspirin a day keep the doctor away? Dr. Salim Virani, professor of medicine - cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine, says don’t trust that saying. The decision to take an aspirin as a preventative measure for heart attack and stroke must be made with your doctor because it isn’t the best option for some and, in fact, could cause more harm than good.
HEALTH

