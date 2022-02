Nintendo Switch Concierge is a brand new support feature being rolled out by Nintendo for its wildly popular ninth generation console. What exactly is Nintendo Switch Concierge, you may ask? It will allow Switch owners to schedule appointments with Nintendo-appointed representatives who can answer a range of Switch-related topics pertaining to all things Switch: games (most obviously), privacy and security settings and info, console customization, and a host of other areas of discussion. What is perhaps most interesting about the new service is that it will all be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

