Bartholomew County, IN

Three men arrested on drug-related charges in Bartholomew County

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 2 days ago

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — On Thursday February 10th, Sherriff Deputy Matt Bush was dispatched to the report of a possible impaired driver at the 8100 block of North 1150 East in Hope, IN.

After arriving, Deputy Bush discovered three men all of whom appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. One of the men, Eric Love, 47, of Hope, was found with possession of Xanax and marijuana and was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail with preliminary charges of “possession of a controlled substance” and “possession of marijuana”. He has since been released.

A second male subject, Michael Lonaker, 28, of Hope, was found with Suboxone and Xanax on his person. He was later taken to Bartholomew jail on a preliminary charge of “possession of a controlled substance”. He has since been released.

The third male subject, Geoffrey Jones, 30, of Hope, was found with 3 grams of fentanyl on his person. He was then taken to Bartholomew jail on the preliminary charges of “possession of a controlled substance” and “operating a vehicle while intoxicated”. He has since been released.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said, “Just a couple of days ago, BCSO released a News Release about fentanyl being brought in from other communities. Every day, law enforcement officers from around the country recover fentanyl in our communities. Stay alert and stay safe”, added Sheriff Myers.

