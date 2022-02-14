ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Immigration

By Bill Benson
 2 days ago

Immigration is not for the faint of heart. With high school diploma in hand, a young African from Ghana named Robert Kosi Tette came to the United States in 1998, leaving behind family, friends, and “a simple life of blissful innocence.”. Ten years later, he described his decade...

pinecountynews.com

An American immigrant perspective

I was just like many little boys living in Saigon dreaming of having a big boy bicycle when South Vietnam fell to communist forces in April of 1975. Chaos ensued shortly after, but that story is for another time. My Vietnamese mother was a long-time employee of the United States and us children did not look like other Vietnamese kids due to American blood flowing in our veins. This was a constant reminder that we were part of the losing side, which was impossible to hide.
PINE COUNTY, MN
GoLocalProv

Most Americans Still Favor Pro-Immigration Policies - Horowitz

The United States is a nation whose economy and culture throughout its history has been renewed and made more vibrant by waves of immigration. The best of our leaders have recognized this unique American strength: that we are a nation founded on an idea—not on blood and soil; a magnet for those around the world attracted to freedom and opportunity who come to our shores seeking a better life.
IMMIGRATION
Canyon News

Biden Administration Transports Illegal Immigrants Across U.S.

UNITED STATES—The Biden Administration reportedly transported undocumented aliens from the U.S/Mexico border to airports where they were flown into various states throughout the country. Television news anchor, Megyn Kelly, held an interview with Matt Walsh, and Rob Astorino on the on Wednesday, January 26. Astorino reported information shared by...
panthernow.com

The Important Message of a Day Without Immigrants

TikToker Carlos Eduardo Espina brilliantly chose Valentine’s Day to host a protest for immigrant rights. His campaign, Day Without Immigrants, will reflect a powerful message to society. Valentine’s Day is a holiday that generates a lot of financial and laborious activity. If immigrants around the country participated in Espina’s...
Tennessee Lookout

Anti-immigrant bills spark outrage in Tennessee immigration organizations

Four Republican-sponsored bills, including one seeking to prevent undocumented children from attending public school, are sparking outrage among supporters of immigrants and immigrant rights.  Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, is sponsoring HB1648, that would allow local educational agencies or public charter schools to deny enrollment to students based on their immigration status. If a child cannot […] The post Anti-immigrant bills spark outrage in Tennessee immigration organizations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Washington Examiner

Another Biden border scandal

ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.
lawfareblog.com

Shadow Sanctions for Immigration Violations

Imagine two immigrants: one, a recent entrant who used a fraudulent passport to gain admission; the other, a lawful permanent resident of 20 years who failed to update her address with the government. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) renders both “deportable” for their immigration offenses, despite their distinct immigration violations, and their different statuses and depth of ties to the United States. Their shared fate follows the formal terms of the INA, which specifies one, and only one, penalty for any immigration offense: deportation. As critics have argued, the INA lacks graduated sanctions, sanctions tailored to the severity of the offense or circumstances of the offender.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
