Established in 2013, The Rosé Competition was the first wine competition in the United States to seek out the best and most compelling Rosé wines on the planet. Founder Bob Ecker realized that fine Rosé wines deserved respect, recognition, and love – from consumers and the trade alike. In 2017 he partnered with Shari Gherman, President of the American Fine Wine Competition in South Florida where it has flourished. Hundreds of US and international Rosé wines participate hoping to be named the best Rosé in the world.

DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO