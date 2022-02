A California man survived a 75-foot fall from a mountainous area at the top of a tramway system with only minor injuries, according to a report. An unidentified man fell from the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which transports visitors 2.5 miles across the Sonoran Desert to the top of the Mt. San Jacinto summit, about 8,500 ft. above the desert. He climbed over the guardrail this weekend and slipped, the Los Angeles Times reported.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO