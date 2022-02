PvP in New World has suffered countless setbacks since New World was released and the community had all but given up on this aspect of the game, in favour of the menial grinding which ended up being the undisputed champion when it comes to efficiency in this particular game. One of the main problems with PvP was the lack of rewards worthy of your time and it appears AGS are finally introducing some of these incentives to Outpost Rush.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO