The Drop Knit Bralette May Just Be the Coziest on the Market

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago
The Drop Women's Catalina Sweater Bralette Amazon

Bralettes are part of our everyday wardrobe whenever we can get away with wearing them. Some ensembles require a more structured underwire bra to be worn underneath, but when we don’t have to deal with wearing one, we stick to bralettes. Some bralettes can even work as tops we can wear with high-waisted bottoms!

You can find simple cotton bralettes or more elaborate lace versions, but what about knit bralettes? They may not be as common, but they might be the coziest bralette style, and we can’t think of a better knit bralette to buy than this one from The Drop on Amazon!

This top is constructed in a way that complements your curves beautifully. It has “cups” that are shaped around the chest area to give it a little more structure, which looks super cool combined with the soft knit material. This bralette’s length makes it totally passable as a top that we would wear with the matching knit pants for a low-key lounge look, or with our favorite pair of mom jeans if we’re stepping out for a brunch with friends.

Another great feature we’re obsessed with is the adjustable straps! You can make them as long or short as you’d like to get the perfect fit, which is typical for most bralettes but less common when they’re made from a material like this knit.

This top is super functional and versatile, not to mention ultra-comfortable. It’s a staple top you can wear year-round with tons of other pieces that may already be hanging in your closet. This is a fantastic garment that we know will get so much wear! If you’re looking for a cute and comfy bralette that’s high in the cozy department, this is the top that should be front and center on your shopping list.

The Drop Women’s Catalina Sweater Bralette for prices starting at $19 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

