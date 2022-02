Although the issue is not specifically food safety, the import of avocados from a state in Mexico has been banned because of a safety threat against a U.S. official. The move comes after a drug cartel struck out at growers in the state of Michoacan, which is Mexico’s only completely permitted state for exporting the fruit to the U.S. market. The ban hits an industry with a total of almost $3 billion in exports to the United States.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO