The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO