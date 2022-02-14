ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retrotechtacular: Raw Video From Inside A 1980s Arcade

By Drew Littrell
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just this year that Sega left the arcade business for good. A company synonymous with coin-op games for over a half century completely walked away from selling experiences you can only get on location. No more Outrun or Virtua Fighter machines, because arcades these days tend to resemble The...

hackaday.com

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

PS2 Memory Card ISO Loader Offers Classic Gaming Bliss

It used to be that to play a console game, you just had to plug in a cartridge or put a CD/DVD in the optical drive. But these days, with modern titles ballooning up to as much as 100 GB, you’ve got no choice but to store them on the system’s internal hard disk drive. While that can lead to some uncomfortable data management decisions, at least it means you don’t have to get up off the couch to switch games anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 4 Golden now runs on Steam Deck

A Steam Deck software update has gone live that makes Atlus’ seminal role-playing game Persona 4 Golden playable on Valve’s handheld device. Persona 4 Golden, which was released on Steam in 2020, has until now been on the short list of games which definitely wouldn’t work on Steam Deck. Valve has been on a testing drive in recent weeks that has rapidly expanded the lists of “Verified” and “Playable” games, but Persona 4 Golden remained officially “Unsupported.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Watch the first Nintendo Direct live stream of 2022 right here

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 has finally arrived. Nintendo says that the presentation will last for about 40 minutes and feature information “mainly focused” on Switch games coming out in the first half of this year. That description implies there will be news about other games as well, leaving the door open for some huge announcements. The stream begins at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Horizon Forbidden West (for PlayStation 5) Review

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PlayStation 4's best-received games, which made a sequel inevitable. Five years and a console generation later, we have the $69.99 Horizon Forbidden West. It builds upon everything that made the first game great, with a new and bigger world that features more verticality thanks to superior climbing (and falling) mechanics. Horizon Forbidden West keeps the same open-world, spear-and-bow-wielding, machine-hunting formula, but its greater variety keeps the game interesting even after you sink a few dozen hours into it. The action-adventure game (available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is a few steps better than Horizon Zero Dawn, and for that it easily earns our Editors’ Choice award.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo to Close Wii U, 3DS Digital Stores in 2023

If you want to download digital games to your Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, don't put it off too long. Nintendo revealed Tuesday that you'll no longer be able to make purchases for these devices in its eShops starting in "late March 2023." You also will no longer be able...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Epic's Matrix demo built using Unreal Engine 5 amasses 6 million downloads

Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tech demo for its upcoming Unreal Engine 5 platform, has amassed more than 6 million downloads since the company released the free software on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Dec. 9. It's an impressive figure for what largely amounts to...
VIDEO GAMES
Science Focus

Best VR headsets to experience a new type of gaming in 2022

If you’re looking to level up your gaming or just want a more immersive entertainment experience, it may be time to invest in virtual reality. These special headsets use motion tracking technology to provide 360 degree vision and sound which should make you feel as though you’re right in the centre of the latest game or simulated world, but there’s more to it than that.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Cyberpunk 2077 launches new-gen versions and hefty patch 1.5 today

The Cyberpunk 2077 new-gen version is launching today, alongside the hefty 1.5 update. Just earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 would be arriving later today on both platforms. You can check out gameplay of the PS5 version just below, which boasts ray-tracing, faster loading times, and a boatload of other technical and visual improvements (as well as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, Nintendo announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. The critically-acclaimed puzzle games were created by Valve and published in 2007 and 2011, respectively. For Portal fans, the Switch port is likely a surprise. While Portal and Portal 2 will be...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

No Man’s Sky’s newest update brings big changes to combat and enemies

No Man’s Sky is getting its first update of the year on Wednesday, dubbed Sentinel, and developer Hello Games is promising some big changes to combat and enemies. “The Sentinel update brings an overhaul of the combat systems in game and enemies you meet, to create something much more challenging and exciting,” the studio says. “No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration, but our universe has always been one filled with hazards and danger. Sentinels police the planets you explore, and have long been an element of the game we wanted to make more interesting, deep and fun — whilst also allowing players to defeat and overcome them in a more meaningful way.”
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: Where to Preorder 'Horizon Forbidden West' and 'Elden Ring'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Latest Nintendo Direct ushers in an age of Wii nostalgia

If 2021 was the year of the Game Boy Advance renaissance, then 2022 is the year of the Wii. At this point, the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Wii, but it still doesn’t feel like the Switch is as ubiquitous with casual gamers as the Wii was. Meanwhile, the Wii is getting just old enough that it’s starting to feel nostalgic and retro.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Capcom Countdown teases mystery game reveal this February

Capcom put up a new website with a simple timer counting down to this weekend, and expectations are high for a big game announcement that may be for the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Street Fighter 6, or more. The Capcom Countdown page doesn't reveal any additional information, only that...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

For classic RPGs, what’s old is new in 2022

For years, niche audiences and fan translations kept excitement around Japanese RPGs, some of which never released in North America, alive. Now, companies like Square Enix are taking notice by reviving games and franchises that mainstream American audiences might not know about. Contents. While this trend was bubbling for a...
VIDEO GAMES

