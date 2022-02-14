ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

RAF suspends senior commander allegedly seen naked outside home

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPIqC_0eE6OXK900
Air Marshal Andrew Turner Photograph: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One of the RAF’s most senior commanders has been suspended from duty after allegations that he exposed himself to neighbours.

Air Marshal Andrew Turner is reported to have apologised to neighbours after they said they saw him nude in a paddock at his home in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of a matter involving a RAF officer, which has been subject to a police investigation. The officer has been suspended from duty without prejudice.”

Simon Herbert, who lives near Turner, is reported to have said he was concerned for his neighbour’s wellbeing after seeing him outside his house.

He contacted Thames Valley police, who started an investigation. The Daily Mail reported that Herbert’s partner and teenage daughter had been left “really upset” after the alleged incident.

A detective sergeant is reported to have told Herbert in correspondence: “Mr Turner has accepted the community resolution and the conditions we discussed. Therefore, please expect a written letter of apology to be forthcoming.”

However, the family are said to be dissatisfied with the letter, signed with a monogram rather than the air marshal’s name, which they regard as failing to admit the seriousness of his alleged behaviour.

A police spokesperson said they were unable to confirm any details.

A solicitor for Turner told the Daily Mail the claims were inaccurate and “vexatious”. He said the case had not been prosecuted despite the claims being “the subject of a lengthy police investigation and review by CPS”.

Herbert is reported to have said in a witness statement that he was working on a fence when his partner phoned and told him to look into their neighbour’s paddock.

He alleged: “I was about 30 metres from Andrew at this point and only had him in my view for a second or so, long enough to realise it was Andrew and he was naked.”

He said he was left “wondering if there were any children in the area who may come across Andrew naked”.

Herbert added: “Andrew was still in the same corner of his paddock and as I approached I could see his face as he turned towards me and had a look of shock or surprise. I could see that Andrew was fully naked, not even wearing shoes.”

The air marshal, whose title is deputy commander capability, has responsibility for key areas of RAF strategy covering human resources, equipment, digital, training and infrastructure.

He has served as a helicopter pilot on operational tours in Northern Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bosnia and Afghanistan, and commanded the special forces aviation wing. He received an OBE in 2003 and a CBE in 2010.

Other roles have included head of RAF public relations in the Ministry of Defence and assistant chief of the defence staff (operations).

He was promoted to his current role in 2019 and is also a diversity and inclusion champion.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Suspect seen on video firing gun into the air outside Bronx home

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for two suspects who were caught on video Jan. 30 — including one who fired a handgun into the air. The two men were walking outside a residence on Soundview Avenue in the Bronx when one of them fired a handgun randomly. Both suspects fled into the residence […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Police Sergeant#Air Marshal#The Daily Mail#Monogram#Cps
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
The Independent

Farmer who used tractor to flip car parked on driveway tells jury ‘an Englishman’s home is his castle’

A farmer who used a tractor to flip a car parked on his land has defended his actions by saying “an Englishman’s home is his castle”, a court heard. Fourth generation farmer Robert Hooper, 57, is charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage over the incident which took place at Brockersgill Farm, Newbiggin-in-Teesdale last June.The defendant, who denies the charges, told Durham Crown Court this week that he removed the silver Vauxhall Corsa from his driveway in self-defence, as he “felt threatened” by the vehicle’s driver and his friend.The 57-year-old from County Durham said he politely asked the Corsa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy