RAF suspends senior commander allegedly seen naked outside home

Air Marshal Andrew Turner Photograph: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One of the RAF’s most senior commanders has been suspended from duty after allegations that he exposed himself to neighbours.

Air Marshal Andrew Turner is reported to have apologised to neighbours after they said they saw him nude in a paddock at his home in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of a matter involving a RAF officer, which has been subject to a police investigation. The officer has been suspended from duty without prejudice.”

Simon Herbert, who lives near Turner, is reported to have said he was concerned for his neighbour’s wellbeing after seeing him outside his house.

He contacted Thames Valley police, who started an investigation. The Daily Mail reported that Herbert’s partner and teenage daughter had been left “really upset” after the alleged incident.

A detective sergeant is reported to have told Herbert in correspondence: “Mr Turner has accepted the community resolution and the conditions we discussed. Therefore, please expect a written letter of apology to be forthcoming.”

However, the family are said to be dissatisfied with the letter, signed with a monogram rather than the air marshal’s name, which they regard as failing to admit the seriousness of his alleged behaviour.

A police spokesperson said they were unable to confirm any details.

A solicitor for Turner told the Daily Mail the claims were inaccurate and “vexatious”. He said the case had not been prosecuted despite the claims being “the subject of a lengthy police investigation and review by CPS”.

Herbert is reported to have said in a witness statement that he was working on a fence when his partner phoned and told him to look into their neighbour’s paddock.

He alleged: “I was about 30 metres from Andrew at this point and only had him in my view for a second or so, long enough to realise it was Andrew and he was naked.”

He said he was left “wondering if there were any children in the area who may come across Andrew naked”.

Herbert added: “Andrew was still in the same corner of his paddock and as I approached I could see his face as he turned towards me and had a look of shock or surprise. I could see that Andrew was fully naked, not even wearing shoes.”

The air marshal, whose title is deputy commander capability, has responsibility for key areas of RAF strategy covering human resources, equipment, digital, training and infrastructure.

He has served as a helicopter pilot on operational tours in Northern Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bosnia and Afghanistan, and commanded the special forces aviation wing. He received an OBE in 2003 and a CBE in 2010.

Other roles have included head of RAF public relations in the Ministry of Defence and assistant chief of the defence staff (operations).

He was promoted to his current role in 2019 and is also a diversity and inclusion champion.