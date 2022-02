One Family Guy star explained when she will quit the show. PopCulture.com sat down with Alex Borstein for an exclusive interview. During that conversation, she explained that she would put down the role of Lois Griffin when the writers didn't have any more amazing material for her. It's hard to imagine, but one day there probably won't be more Family Guy to fall back on. Borstein has been there since the beginning voicing Peter's wife. As the show enters the 21st season, a lot of fans are getting the same vibes as The Simpsons. Asking things like 'How much longer can they keep doing this?' Well, for the actress, the answer is a while. They're still finding new angles to plug away at, and FOX is going to give them every opportunity to continue telling stories. In fact, the brass has been adamant that Family Guy is still raking in the viewership this far into its life, and doesn't look like it's slowing down. Check out what she had to say down below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO