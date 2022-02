Rutgers is going to cause some headaches for the NCAA Tournament selection committee over the next month. The Scarlet Knights have the most confounding résumé in college basketball this season. They have five Quad 1 wins -- only 11 teams in the country have more -- and are 6-1 in games against the top seven teams in the Big Ten. They also have three Quad 3/4 losses, including a back-breaking home loss to Patriot League basement-dweller Lafayette, and are 5-4 against the bottom five teams in the Big Ten.

