Chinese authorities are sending “guides” to trail foreign journalists at the Winter Olympics and intimidate residents who speak to them.Several foreign correspondents said they had been assigned minders who prevent them from asking Chinese nationals any questions about the Games.Antoine Morel, a journalist with France 24, posted a photo of a “guide” who was assigned “at the last moment to follow us everywhere and take back the people we ask questions if they deviate from the official discourse” while reporting outside the Olympic Village on Sunday.Patrick Fok, a correspondent with Feature Story News, said he was warned not to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO