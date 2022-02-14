Former Graceland owner’s UES mansion sells for $4.3M loss

Left the building: The onetime UES home of the late former owner of Graceland (left) just sold. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil; Douglas Elliman

A limestone mansion once owned by the late entertainment mogul Robert F.X. Sillerman — the former owner of Graceland who consolidated radio stations and concert ticket sales — has sold for $7.7 million.

That’s $4.3 million less that what Sillerman and his wife Laura had paid for the residence at 151 E. 72nd St. when they bought it for $12 million in 2013.

The prior owner, ex-HBO CEO Richard Plepler — now founder and CEO of Eden Productions — had once listed it for $18.5 million in 2008 after buying it for $2.33 million in 2002.

The five-story home, between Lexington and Third avenues, is 5,885 square feet and was built in 1920.

It comes with five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms.

The entrance is through original doors from the Paramount Theater.

One of five bedrooms inside the Lenox Hill home.

The chef’s kitchen inside 151 E. 72nd St.

There are seven woodburning fireplaces inside the pad.

An entrance foyer leads to a chef’s kitchen, while a double-wide staircase leads upstairs to the first floor’s entertainment spaces: a living room, wood-paneled library, formal dining room, serving kitchen with a dumbwaiter and three of seven woodburning fireplaces.

The second floor boasts two main bedroom suites with ensuite marble bathrooms, woodburning fireplaces and a large planted terrace.

The third and fourth floors boast a bedroom with 20-foot ceilings, a woodburning fireplace, two bathrooms — one of which has another woodburning fireplace — and two dressing rooms.

Sillerman’s former dining area.

The UES mansion has 5,885 square feet of living space spread out among five stories.

Sillerman had bought Elvis Presley Enterprises from Lisa Marie Presley in 2005, but later sold it to a private equity firm.

In 2017, he almost lost the home after defaulting on a $12.5 million loan, The Post reported at the time.

The listing brokers are Douglas Elliman’s Caroline Holl, Michael Russell and Stephen Geller.