Hawaii has reversed course on its plans to require vaccinated travelers to have a booster shot as a part of its Safe Travels program, the state's governor said Tuesday. "In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai'i, the continental U.S. and Europe. Hospitalizations have also dropped. In addition, we looked at Hawaiʻi's robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community," Ige said in a statement. "At this time, we will also maintain the indoor mask mandate and other rules that have helped us manage this pandemic while reopening the economy."

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO