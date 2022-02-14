Clutch Those Pearls: Lady Whistledown Excites More Regency Era Scandal in ‘Bridgerton’ Teaser

Regency-era Gossip Girl is back and wreaking havoc on London high society in the new teaser for Season Two of Bridgerton , which is set to return to Netflix March 25.

The new teaser is centered around the delivery of a long-awaited dispatch from the ton ’s eminent tea-spiller Lady Whistledown, revealed at the end of Season One to be (spoiler alert) Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), the youngest daughter of the Featherington clan. “As the members of our ton questioned my identity and means,” the flier reads, “this author has been doing but one thing: Honing my skills — no, even better, I’ve been sharpening my knives.”

There isn’t much in the way of plot offered up in the teaser, but per a release, the new season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the oldest Bridgerton child and brother to Season One’s main character Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). In searching for a suitable wife, Anthony will begin to court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who’s just arrived from India with her older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley). While Kate winds up suspicious of Anthony’s intentions with Edwina, her attempts to intervene inadvertently (inevitably?) bring her and Anthony closer.

Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, and Julie Andrews, who provides the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is based on Julie Quinn’s novels and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Besty Beers, and creator/showrunner Chris Van Dusen.