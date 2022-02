Nine more Mainers have died and another 3,556 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday. It’s the second day in a row when the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an elevated number of virus cases as it grapples with a backlog of tens of thousands of positive virus cases, making the daily case counts less reliable indicators of the severity of the virus’ spread across the state. Other indicators, including falling hospitalizations and wastewater testing, suggest the coronavirus may be loosening its grip on Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO