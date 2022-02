Sorting through old boxes in my garage, my son came upon my collection of ‘80s and ‘90s movies. As I watched him pull out my VHS tapes, DVDs, and a couple of laserdiscs from this time capsule of my youth, I couldn’t help but realize how quickly we’ve gone from storing movies on shelves to streaming them on demand from a single device that can fit in my pocket.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO