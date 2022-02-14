ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the...

deathvalleyvoice.com

Joe Burrow has message for Bengals fans after losing Super Bowl LVI

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t able to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The Bengals fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams, ending a dream season for Burrow and Cincinnati. After the game, Burrow tweeted a message to Bengals fans.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
FanSided

Look: Ja’Marr Chase was wide open on Aaron Donald’s game-winning play

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.
NFL
#Bengals#Oh Baby#American Football#Ap
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former NFL executive invokes Andrew Luck in Joe Burrow warning

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has certainly gotten off to a fast start in his NFL career, making the Super Bowl in just his second season. However, just as noteworthy is the fact that the Bengals lackluster offensive line has now caused two knee injuries to the former LSU star, one that was season-ending and another minor ailment that occurred during the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That is obviously not sustainable. However, this former NFL executive painted a scary picture when he invoked former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in a warning to the Bengals on Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL

