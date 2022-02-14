Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO