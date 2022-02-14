ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Editor’s column: Lee’s partnership with Hillsdale aimed at creating a religious state

By Holly McCall
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 2 days ago
A little over a decade ago, Tennessee went through a Great Muslim Scare.

A longstanding Muslim congregation in Murfreesboro decided in 2010 to build a mosque and all hell broke loose. Bomb threats were phoned in. Construction equipment was vandalized. Murfreesboro residents sued to block construction.

A Rutherford County state representative, caught up in the furor, freaked out about a mop sink in Legislative Plaza, thinking it was a sink for the washing of feet before Muslim prayers. (Then-Rep. Bill Ketron is now Mayor Bill Ketron of Rutherford County.)

In 2014, Williamson County conservative activists became convinced long-suffering public school teachers were attempting to indoctrinate children into the Islamic faith based on one geography and history unit teaching about “‘the Islamic world’ up to the year 1500 A.D.”

Folks, it’s 2022 and Tennessee has not been turned into Mecca West. But we do have a problem with religious zealots making an attempt to take over our schools and they are at Tennessee’s highest levels of government.

During Gov. Bill Lee’s recent State of the State address, he announced his intent to partner with Hillsdale College, a private conservative college in Michigan. Lee is dead set on a public partnership with Hillsdale to create a civics curriculum for Tennessee students K-12 students.

Hillsdale has cultivated relationships with former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, whose brother, Eric Prince, is counted among notable alumni. (Prince founded Blackwater, the company whose contractors killed 17 Iraqi citizens in 2007 and provides services to the CIA.)

Lee and Hillsdale President Larry Arnn have discussed not only creation of curriculum but the creation of 50 Hillsdale-backed charter schools, and Hillsdale already has applications for charter schools in several counties, including Williamson.

Boy, you can bet if Gov. Bill Lee were partnering with a Muslim university instead of a conservative Christian one, Tennesseans would be rioting in the streets. But any partnership that allows religious organizations to stage a government-sanctioned religious takeover of public schools should spark outrage.

Be clear about Hillsdale’s aims: The school’s homepage reads like a template for the  anti-“critical race theory” crowd: “ The College values the merit of each unique individual, rather than succumbing to the dehumanizing, discriminatory trend of so-called “social justice” and “multicultural diversity,” which judges individuals not as individuals, but as members of a group and which pits one group against other competing groups in divisive power struggles.” It also states that it “maintains “by precept and example” the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith.”

In 2000, Hillsdale began creating a network of charter schools and developing a conservative curriculum for the schools. Now, the college operates “Hillsdale Classical Schools,” a charter network, in 11 states. There’s the rub: Lee has already been shot down in court for an earlier effort to give public fund vouchers to Tennessee parents so they could send their kids to private schools. It’s obvious that he’s willing to try again in his latest effort.

Practically speaking, why on earth is Tennessee’s governor sending our money to a private college in another state to develop curriculum for our kids? He’s doing so because of the religious and racial aspects, not in spite of it.

Let’s be clear that I do not care how Lee worships or what his religious beliefs are. He’s welcome to worship however he wants to, as are Muslims in Murfreesboro, as are you, as am I. My beliefs are no one’s business and frankly, I know far more about Lee’s than I care to.

The problem arises when Lee, as he’s now doing, attempts to force his religious and theological beliefs on all Tennesseans and use our taxpayer money to do it.

Boy, you better believe that if Lee was Muslim and was attempting to partner with a Muslim university to create a similar program, Tennesseans would be rioting in the streets. They’d have a right to and they should be just as outraged about Lee’s current plan.

There’s more than one way to skin a cat and Lee won’t be happy until he’s created a network of publicly-funded, private Christian schools to drain resources from our public schools and turn our state into a theocracy, intolerant of those who don’t believe like he does or look like him.

The post Editor’s column: Lee’s partnership with Hillsdale aimed at creating a religious state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 1

Tennessee Lookout

Legislation opens wider door for charters schools to operate in local buildings

Update: The measure was to be considered Tuesday in the House Education Instruction Subcommittee but White postponed it for two weeks. Amid uproar over Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to bring 50 conservative charter schools to Tennessee, legislation is being considered that would make it easier for charters to run in taxpayer-funded buildings. State Rep. Mark […] The post Legislation opens wider door for charters schools to operate in local buildings appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

House, Senate prohibit instant runoff voting amid lawsuit by Memphis politicos against state

Despite a new lawsuit against Tennessee over instant runoff voting, the Legislature voted Monday to prohibit the method of rank voting.  The decision came a week after a group of Memphis political activists sued Tennessee’s elections coordinator because of his efforts to stop instant runoff voting, which Shelby County voters approved 14 years ago. Sen. […] The post House, Senate prohibit instant runoff voting amid lawsuit by Memphis politicos against state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Time for governor to go back to school

Memo to Gov. Bill Lee and staff: Read your source material before you quote it in a State of State address. The governor, invoking President RonaldReagan, called for Tennessee students to be “informed patriots” during his recent State of the State, saying it is important “we teach true American history, unbiased and non-political.”  And he […] The post Commentary: Time for governor to go back to school appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis politicos sue state election coordinator over instant runoff voting

A group of Memphis political activists has sued Tennessee’s elections coordinator because of his efforts to stop instant runoff voting, which Shelby County voters approved 14 years ago. The plaintiffs, Erika Sugarmon, John Marek, Samuel Goff, Britney Thornton and Ranked Choice Tennessee filed their complaint Feb. 7 in Davidson County Chancery Court in support of […] The post Memphis politicos sue state election coordinator over instant runoff voting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

“It has to become a part of the structure of community care.”

Like every Black parent, Dr. Tobi Amosun knew the day would come for her children to hear “the talk.” When her son was five, Amosun explained to him that the world operated differently for little Black boys, and that he would need to behave carefully around authority figures and learn to de-escalate a situation.  “This […] The post “It has to become a part of the structure of community care.” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers eye $2.7B capital projects plan, sale of state property

Tennessee lawmakers are looking at a $2.7 billion capital projects program for fiscal 2022-23 alone, plus the sale of property to reduce the state’s holdings in one of the boldest proposals to come along in years. “It does fundamentally change the footprint of the state, I think, for generations,” Finance & Administration Commissioner Butch Eley, […] The post Lawmakers eye $2.7B capital projects plan, sale of state property appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Biden meets with county leaders in D.C., promotes Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden during a Tuesday meeting with county leaders called on Congress to pass his stalled social spending package as a way to fight inflation, saying it would help with expenses families face. “Families are getting clobbered by the cost of everyday things,” Biden told members of the National Association of Counties […] The post Biden meets with county leaders in D.C., promotes Build Back Better plan appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POTUS
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis council grills MLGW over outages

On Monday, Memphis’ electricity provider, Memphis Light, Gas and Water, finished restoring power for the last of the 233,460 customers who lost power after ice storms knocked it out for almost two week.  On Tuesday, a Memphis City Council committee met with MLGW officials to discuss the city’s power outage problems, noting that Memphis has […] The post Memphis council grills MLGW over outages appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

State could pour $318 million into TSU facilities following damning report

On the heels of a report showing the state shorted Tennessee State University by tens of millions in land grant funds over 100 years, the governor’s budget plan calls for spending a total of $318 million at the state’s historically Black college next fiscal year. Lawmakers will have to approve the funds, and an endorsement […] The post State could pour $318 million into TSU facilities following damning report appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis police seek to add 300 officers

With Memphis facing a police shortage, the Memphis Police Department is changing their recruitment process to attract more officers to the field.  As rates of violent crime rose nationwide amid the pandemic, Memphis was no exception. In 2020, there were more than 44,000 crimes reported across the city, with Appling Farm Station in Cordova accounting […] The post Memphis police seek to add 300 officers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Corps of Engineers seeks to develop Nashville lake recreation area

On a sunny winter day —  light glinting off the water, an optimistic angler casting off a wooden fishing pier, a couple sitting shoulder to shoulder on the shoreline — Frances Clark headed through the wilderness area at Cook Recreational Area on a path she has hiked for nearly 27 years and pointed to all […] The post Corps of Engineers seeks to develop Nashville lake recreation area appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Dumbfounded

For years rational Tennesseans have marveled at the breathtaking festival of puerility that the GOP-dominated state legislature convenes each spring. I’m not talking about things on which they and I might part company ideologically; with big majorities they do get to pursue their agenda. I’m talking about the stuff that moves well past the foothills […] The post Commentary: Dumbfounded appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Union drive at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery fails

On Wednesday, with a final tally of 21 ‘no’ votes to nine ‘yes’ votes, workers at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville were unsuccessful in their attempt to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers International.  In mid-December, The United Distillery Workers of Tennessee (UDWT) announced their intent to organize, and demanded that Constellation […] The post Union drive at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery fails appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Kelsey postpones ACT requirement bill after backing down on UT “wokeism”

Senators sent state Sen. Brian Kelsey reeling Monday over accusations that the University of Tennessee was trying to be “woke” by no longer requiring students to take the ACT or SAT entrance exams. Kelsey, a Germantown Republican, postponed his legislation until Thursday after initially saying the University of Tennessee is trying to be like Harvard […] The post Kelsey postpones ACT requirement bill after backing down on UT “wokeism” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Anti-immigrant bills spark outrage in Tennessee immigration organizations

Four Republican-sponsored bills, including one seeking to prevent undocumented children from attending public school, are sparking outrage among supporters of immigrants and immigrant rights.  Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, is sponsoring HB1648, that would allow local educational agencies or public charter schools to deny enrollment to students based on their immigration status. If a child cannot […] The post Anti-immigrant bills spark outrage in Tennessee immigration organizations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis completes airport renovations

The $245 million multi-year project at the Memphis International Airport is complete. The modernized and newly renovated B Concourse will officially open the evening Tuesday at 5 p.m.  In addition to updated retail, and food/beverage operations the redesign includes the addition of wider corridors, moving walkways, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings and increased natural lighting […] The post Memphis completes airport renovations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Odors ‘like feces’ and runny eyes: Complaints grow for Middle Point Landfill

More than 1,600 complaints about the Middle Point Landfill have poured into a Murfreesboro “odor reporting portal” since December, describing smells emanating from the 207-acre site as “like feces,” “a rotting, gaseous smell,” “like methane and musky shoes” and driving some residents indoors with runny eyes, scratchy throats and headaches. On Tuesday, an attorney for […] The post Odors ‘like feces’ and runny eyes: Complaints grow for Middle Point Landfill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Short-term federal spending patch held up by Tennessee senator over crack pipe controversy

WASHINGTON — Federal government funding runs out in just a week, Congress hasn’t cleared a short-term measure to avoid a shutdown, despite broad bipartisan support — and the latest holdup is over claims the Biden administration wants to pay for crack pipes as part of  “safe smoking” kits. The stopgap spending bill passed the U.S. […] The post Short-term federal spending patch held up by Tennessee senator over crack pipe controversy appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

White House hails electric vehicle charging station builder for opening Tennessee plant

Australian electric vehicle charging station manufacturer Tritium will open its first U.S. plant in Lebanon, Tenn., CEO Jane Hunter said during a White House event Tuesday. The factory would be the company’s largest worldwide, and is expected to begin production in the fall, Hunter said, crediting President Joe Biden’s policies with creating the demand that […] The post White House hails electric vehicle charging station builder for opening Tennessee plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

