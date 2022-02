The day after the Super Bowl is often a letdown since no one really wants to be at work/school, but this time it was different for a certain group of Cyclones. The Iowa State women’s basketball team found out around noon on Monday that they had reached the sixth spot in the weekly AP poll, breaking into the top 6 for the first time since the first poll in 2002, falling on January 7th.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO