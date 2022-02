While Mario Kart 9 may not have appeared during the last live conference, Nintendo has offered fans a lot of new Mario Kart content. Instead of a sequel, Nintendo plans to release 48 courses as paid DLC. It’s all part of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, which contains remastered versions of past circuits. That includes Choco Mountain from the N64, Coconut Mall from the Wii, and even Tour Tokyo Blur from the smartphone game. The DLC will launch over a period of approximately 18 months, starting with the first eight courses in March. Better yet, Nintendo has announced plans to give the DLC away for free if you subscribe to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. If you’re looking for something a little more original, it’s also been announced that Disney SpeedStorm will launch as a free download this summer. . The Mario Kart clone will feature popular Disney and Pixar characters, as well as seasonal action and cross-platform multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO