ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

How Azukis Suddenly Became The World’s Best-Selling NFT Collection

By Jeff Kauflin
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the past four weeks, these anime-like “skateboarder” characters notched $300 million in transactions, beating out even the Bored Ape Yacht Club. On January 12th, at 10:00 am Pacific, a group of four 30-something men living in Los Angeles released 8,700 nonfungible tokens. The anime-style characters known as Azukis were priced...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Battle for authenticity heats up in world's most popular NFT collection

In a Discord post published on Wednesday, Matt Hall, the core developer at Larva Labs, the entity behind the popular CryptoPunks v2 and, initially, CryptoPunks v1 nonfungible tokens (NFT) collections, announced he would be "taking appropriate steps" in the following days regarding the alleged copyright infringement of "both the art and the CryptoPunks name" of the CryptoPunks V1 collection. Normally, this would amount to submitting a takedown notice under the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, or DMCA, to the platform responsible for hosting the content for auction.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Web World Presents NFT Collection Based on World’s Countries

According to the team at Web World, every NFT’s price is dependent on the geographical area the country covers. Web World is a Decentralized Finance project that thrives on polygon blockchain and consists of hundred and eighty-one Non Fungible Tokens that symbolize a distinct nation. These nations can subsequently be used to design the much-awaited metaverse.
INTERNET
Well+Good

The Brand Behind the ‘World’s Comfiest Dress’ Just Released a Victorian Romance Collection—It’s Already Selling Out

Even though we’re smack dab in the middle of winter (and even though I just placed an order for a parka last week), I’m eagerly counting down the days when I can wear my crop top and sandals in the sun again. And now that yearning for warm weather has increased tenfold thanks to Hill House Home's newest Nap Dress collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

NFT collectibles designed to revolutionize the digital art world

Have you heard of NFTs? I’m sure you have because the word is being tossed around like confetti these days! But in case you haven’t, or in case you’re wondering what on earth they are, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! The full form of NFT is non-fungible token. An NFT is basically the registration of ownership of a unique digital object on a blockchain. This unique or ‘non-fungible’ digital object is usually any form of digital media. It could be a piece of art, drawings, music, or even Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet! Anything digital can be an NFT, although this tech is mostly being utilized by digital artists to sell their digital artwork. Everyone has a whole lot of opinions on NFTs. Some are pro, while some are against. But the bottom line remains, whether you love them or hate them, they sure are trending! So, we’ve curated a collection of NFTs that were sold, for well, mind-boggling prices – from the first digital NFT house that was sold for over $500,000 to an NFT that is basically DIY instructions for making a candle – each NFT on this list will leave you with some serious questions on your mind!
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Design#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Nft#Opensea#Cryptopunks#Twitter#Overwatch
Fast Company

How to turn your phone into the world’s best webcam for free

Lately, I’ve been in the market for a new webcam for no other reason than I’m in a lot of Zoom meetings and last bought a webcam—Logitech’s C920–in 2017. Five years ago is an eternity when it comes to consumer electronics. Imagine my surprise when I began researching new Zoom cameras and kept seeing the C920 series being recommended. That’s all well and good, but the main takeaway here is that webcam technology has been evolving at a glacial pace.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
insidebitcoins.com

Will Shiba Inu go up in 2022? SHIB Price Prediction

From its previous bull market top of approximately $0.0000885 in October 2021, the Shiba Inu price has since corrected 80% to around $0.0000175. Then it put in a 100% bounce this week back to $0.000035, leading investors to ask if Shiba Inu will go up in 2022 and make new all-time highs.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Sotheby’s Sells World’s Largest Diamond Enigma for $4.3M, Accepts Crypto Payment

Before the sale, it took experts from different corners of the world three years to transform the jewel into a 55-face gem. The world’s largest diamond has a new owner. Widely regarded as “The Enigma,” the over two billion-year-old black diamond, which weighs 555.55-carat gem, was sold at around £3.16m ($4.3m) in an online sale held by famed London auction house Sotheby’s.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
102K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy