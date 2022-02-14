2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

We all know Martha Stewart for her culinary, decorating, and entertaining prowess, but did you know that Stewart is also an animal lover? The celebrity chef owns a massive number of pets of different types, including cats, dogs, chinchillas, canaries, donkeys, horses, goats, and peacocks, according to Stewart's website. And the number is growing, as Stewart recently announced two new additions to her family: two Friesian horses. Last month, she posted a picture of one of the stunning black horses (with a seemingly impossibly perfect wavy mane) on Instagram with the caption, "One of my beautiful new Friesians. Arrived from Holland two days ago!! Happily ensconced in its new and spacious stall in my barn in Katonah."

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO