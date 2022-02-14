ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 56 review: 'All in' Rams defeat Bengals to earn their Hollywood ending

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkYbc_0eE6D4jg00
Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

The Rams — for the first time as the Los Angeles Rams — are Super Bowl champions.

The Super Bowl-or-bust approach paid off for the Rams , who became the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp who received one vote for the 2021 NFL MVP award earned Super Bowl 56 MVP honors after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 remaining in the game.

For quarterback Matthew Stafford, who experienced 12 mostly frustrating seasons playing for the Detroit Lions, the 2021 season turned out to be lucky year No. 13 .

Aaron Donald — a three-time NFL defensive player of the year — attained the one accomplishment that had eluded him to this point, turning in a signature performance with two sacks and four tackles (two for a loss) .

For Joe Burrow and the young Cincinnati Bengals , this was a disappointing finish to what had been a fairy tale season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zzXe_0eE6D4jg00
Cooper Kupp makes the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl 56. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56: Expert analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aH5BF_0eE6D4jg00
Aaron Donald celebrates during the Rams' Super Bowl win. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56: Biggest moments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B4vW_0eE6D4jg00
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Ad Meter: Watch the Super Bowl 56 commercials

Watch all the commercials from Super Bowl 56 and see which ones were the highest-rated among viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8hcp_0eE6D4jg00
Coinbase's QR code commercial confused viewers. USAT

The road to Super Bowl 56

WILD CARD WEEKEND

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 11

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Cincinnati Bengals 16, Tennessee Titans 13

San Francisco 49ers 13, Green Bay Packers 10

Los Angeles Rams 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36 (OT)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24 (OT)

Los Angeles Rams 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

SUPER BOWL 56

Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

NFL Facebook group: Join now!

If you love talking football 🏈, we have the perfect spot for you . Join our Facebook Group📲, The Ruling Off the Field , to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders 🏟.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 56 review: 'All in' Rams defeat Bengals to earn their Hollywood ending

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason Rams’ Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, deserved to win Super Bowl 56 MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
NFL
49erswebzone

Super Bowl 57 odds: These four teams favored ahead of 49ers

Before Sunday's game, FanDuel Sportsbook had the San Francisco 49ers with the fifth-best overall odds to win Super Bowl LVII, next year's NFL championship game. With Super Bowl LVI and the 2021 NFL season finally in the books, another sportsbook, Bovada, also has the Niners with the fifth-best odds. However, there has been a minor change in the teams sitting above San Francisco.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

That Super Bowl May Just Send Aaron Rodgers Into Retirement

Now that the NFL season has concluded, one of the biggest storylines is what Aaron Rodgers will do. Given his recent statements, it appears as though he’ll either return to the Green Bay Packers or retire. Given how this Super Bowl transpired, it may have him considering hanging them up in frustration.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Eminem
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Usa Today Sports#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
AllLions

How Matthew Stafford May Have Cost Some Bettors Money

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't known for being a mobile quarterback. While he is able to make due and has a slight ability to elude defenders, he typically can be tracked down by opposing defensive linemen and linebackers. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, many who chose to place a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid’s hilarious 8-word reaction to fans booing him at John Madden memorial

The memorial for former Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Madden, who sadly passed away in December, is being held on Tuesday. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was present at the memorial for the legendary Raiders head coach and delivered an emotional farewell to Madden. Before delivering his remarks, Reid made a hilarious comment on the Raiders fans, who were particularly raucous in their displeasure with the Chiefs coach.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

389K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy