Super Bowl 56 review: 'All in' Rams defeat Bengals to earn their Hollywood ending

The Rams — for the first time as the Los Angeles Rams — are Super Bowl champions.

The Super Bowl-or-bust approach paid off for the Rams , who became the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp — who received one vote for the 2021 NFL MVP award — earned Super Bowl 56 MVP honors after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 remaining in the game.

For quarterback Matthew Stafford, who experienced 12 mostly frustrating seasons playing for the Detroit Lions, the 2021 season turned out to be lucky year No. 13 .

Aaron Donald — a three-time NFL defensive player of the year — attained the one accomplishment that had eluded him to this point, turning in a signature performance with two sacks and four tackles (two for a loss) .

For Joe Burrow and the young Cincinnati Bengals , this was a disappointing finish to what had been a fairy tale season.

The road to Super Bowl 56

WILD CARD WEEKEND

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 11

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Cincinnati Bengals 16, Tennessee Titans 13

San Francisco 49ers 13, Green Bay Packers 10

Los Angeles Rams 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36 (OT)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24 (OT)

Los Angeles Rams 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

SUPER BOWL 56

Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

