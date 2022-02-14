Which Rom-Com Leading Man Is For You?

When it comes to romantic comedies, chemistry almost always matters more than originality. It didn’t matter if Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were online penpals, traveling across the country to see each other, or threatening to jump into a volcano, what matters was that these two were together, charming the pants off the audience. I Want You Back, the new rom-com from Big Time Adolescence director Jason Orley and written by This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger doesn’t reinvent the wheel, as the film clearly owes a debt to films like Addicted to Love and My Best Friend’s Wedding, but relies on an excellent cast to create an endearing rom-com that makes the old feel new again.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO