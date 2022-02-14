Which Rom-Com Leading Man Is For You?

I WANT YOU BACK ★★ (2/4 stars) Starring: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto. Mason Gooding. While many romantic leads embody an aspirational career, like architect or doctor, Peter (Charlie Day) wants to—wait for it—open his own nursing home. Currently, he works for one, while Emma (Jenny Slate) is an assistant in the same office building. The pair meet on the staircase, both broken hearted, and become fast friends. As they recount their respective breakups—Emma from Noah (Scott Eastwood) and Peter from Anne (Gina Rodriguez)—they begin to concoct a plot to reverse their single statuses. Both exes have moved on, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo), and the basic idea is to make Noah and Anne realize what they’ve lost.
Comments / 0