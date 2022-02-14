Do You Give Your Son Or Daughter A Valentine?

Photo : Getty Images

In today's Around The Room on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Froggy brings up his wife Lisa and Valentine's Day! When he came down the stairs this morning he noticed a gift, but it wasn't for him.... The gift was for their son, Caden.

Froggy thinks that his son is too old to receive a Valentine from his mother, but Gandhi and Sam say that Valentine's Day is about love, any kind of love, not just a romantic relationship love. Do you agree with Froggy or the girls? Listen below and let us know in the comments!