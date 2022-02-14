ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Do You Give Your Son Or Daughter A Valentine?

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJVtu_0eE6BWKn00
Photo : Getty Images

In today's Around The Room on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Froggy brings up his wife Lisa and Valentine's Day! When he came down the stairs this morning he noticed a gift, but it wasn't for him.... The gift was for their son, Caden.

Froggy thinks that his son is too old to receive a Valentine from his mother, but Gandhi and Sam say that Valentine's Day is about love, any kind of love, not just a romantic relationship love. Do you agree with Froggy or the girls? Listen below and let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

5-year-old boy asks teacher to dinner for Valentine's Day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It may have taken a 5-year-old to show us but kindness and friendship are still very much alive. It all unfolded in a kindergarten classroom with a lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a lesson about kindness and love, and kids...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Valentines General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Sent Each Other Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Plus, Their Real-Life Romance Timeline

That box of chocolates we may or may not have already half-eaten isn’t as sweet as this. Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to epitomize #relationshipgoals. On Valentine’s Day, the General Hospital castmates and real-life couple Instagrammed one another to celebrate their love. Carly’s portrayer expressed how grateful...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Gandhi
Person
Froggy
recordargusnews.com

Husband never reciprocates on Valentine’s Day

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don’t want to pretend like everything is great just because it’s Valentine’s Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Son
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Miami Herald

Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

Like mother, like daughter, indeed! Proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Hollywood daughters have long been taking fashion and beauty cues from their super stylish moms – and we don’t blame them. From Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s ‘90s supermodel style to Reese Witherspoon and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fredericksburg.today

Looking for love this Valentines Day? Beware of catfishers

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online dating sites are popular, as many singles use technology to find a match. But behind many dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe users into believing they have found love. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to...
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Channing Tatum talks Valentine's Day with his daughter: 'I definitely always get her flowers'

It’s Valentine’s Day in Channing Tatum’s household, which includes the usual holiday accoutrements and perhaps a visit tonight from the Night Ninja. The actor and co-director of the new buddy dramedy “Dog” (in theaters Friday) does “the normal Valentine’s Day stuff that dads do” with his 8-year-old daughter Everly, Tatum tells USA TODAY. “I definitely always get her flowers. She loves roses and just flowers in general.” And while there are no specific V-Day plans, Tatum says one of his favorite dad-daughter activities involves late-night art projects.
CELEBRITIES
People

4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.
LIFESTYLE
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Tries: Giving Everyone in Your Class Valentine’s Day Cards

My friends will tell you that one of my main three personality traits is making handmade cards for other people. So when I brought 20 rolls of washi tape and a whole stack of colored and patterned paper to college, I worried that it might be overkill. But by the time winter break came around, my stash of supplies was almost depleted. My trip home was a much-needed opportunity to stock up again, just in time for this year’s holiday of love.
CELEBRATIONS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4K+
Followers
368
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy