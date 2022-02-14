Do You Give Your Son Or Daughter A Valentine?
In today's Around The Room on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Froggy brings up his wife Lisa and Valentine's Day! When he came down the stairs this morning he noticed a gift, but it wasn't for him.... The gift was for their son, Caden.
Froggy thinks that his son is too old to receive a Valentine from his mother, but Gandhi and Sam say that Valentine's Day is about love, any kind of love, not just a romantic relationship love. Do you agree with Froggy or the girls? Listen below and let us know in the comments!
Comments / 0