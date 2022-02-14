ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA follows FDA in scrutinizing safety of certain immune drugs

By Ned Pagliarulo
biopharmadive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Medicines Agency has begun a safety review of a group of similarly acting immune drugs from Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Belgian biotech Galapagos, citing data from a clinical trial of one of the medicines that showed a higher risk of heart problems and cancer. The review...

