EMA follows FDA in scrutinizing safety of certain immune drugs

Cosela is an FDA-approved myelosuppressive agent given before chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) is a speculative biotech that should be on everyone's radar. That's because not only does it have an FDA-approved drug, but it is also using the very same drug to treat patients with colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. Cosela is the company's FDA-approved drug to be given before small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients receive chemotherapy. More about this below, but the Intravenous (IV) CDK4/6 inhibitor is responsible for protecting the bone marrow for these patients. It also provides synergistic anti-tumor effects when given with chemotherapy. With proof of concept established using Cosela in patients with SCLC, G1 Therapeutics is advancing the drug in several of the other indications noted above. With the additional indications being targeted by Cosela, plus additional shots on goal, this company provides a good risk/reward scenario.

