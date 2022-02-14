ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Of-A-Kind McLaren 765LT Is Pink Perfection

By Jarryd Neves
 2 days ago
With aggressive styling and butterfly doors, the McLaren 765LT can never be described as dull. Spotting an example of the British supercar will have most gearheads craning their necks for a better look, but in some parts of the country, it's just one of many supercars you see on a daily...

Makeup mogul and Youtuber Jeffree Star has bought himself a $700,000 one-off McLaren 765LT that is completely decked out in a shade of bright pink

The McLaren 765LT is the kind of automotive creation the world needs right now as a way to celebrate combustion-engine cars before their imminent demise. The 765LT is the third installment in McLaren’s modern ‘longtail’ family. The track-focused supercar is basically a more hardcore version of the manufacturer’s already stupid-quick 720S. Its performance is so brutal that you can quickly get into some really big trouble if you’re not focused. However, beyond its maddening performance, the 765LT is a beautiful-looking automobile that looks very balanced from almost all angles. But here you have an example of the limited-production model that’s finished in an unbelievably ugly shade of pink, inside out. The shocking pink McLaren 765LT belongs to YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.
