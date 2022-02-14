ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next week, masks will no longer be required inside Maryland government buildings

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Starting February 22, face masks will no longer be required inside Maryland state government buildings.

The mask requirement inside state buildings was reimposed January 3 , after cases started to rise due to spread of the Omicron variant.

Masks are still strongly recommended for employees and visitors who are unvaccinated.

In Maryland, the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 3.77 percent, an 87 percent decline since last month's peak.

The state continues to provide its government employees and contractors two hours of paid leave to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

