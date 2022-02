In the last few years, there has been a movement of individuals deciding to forgo their spacious homes and/or apartments and live in a "tiny home." While living in a space that is less than 400 square feet may seem a bit too cramped and confined for some — for others, it is an opportunity to save money, travel (if the home is mobile), and be more eco-friendly.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO