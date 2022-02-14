10 Cold Email Software Options

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO