This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Premium phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 13 Pro boast the best tech you can find on cellular devices. Those mobile phones deliver stellar performance and offer a ton of great features. If you want the best phone on the market, it will come with a much higher price, but many of us simply don't need the fastest processor, an OLED display or the best rear camera (or cameras, in some cases) available. In fact, some of the most expensive phones have specs that are so overloaded that it may seem like overkill for the average user.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO