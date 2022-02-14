ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Noom diet app reaches $62 million settlement over automatic subscription renewals

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC74K_0eE68P5200

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Noom Inc reached a $62 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the weight loss app provider of tricking customers into signing up for “risk-free” trial periods only to force them into automatic, costly renewals that were difficult to cancel.

The preliminary settlement filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court calls for Noom to pay $56 million in cash and offer $6 million of subscription credits.

Court approval is required.

Noom also made changes to its business practices that the company and the customers’ lawyers valued at between $31.2 million and $120 million.

Noon was accused of extracting up to eight months of nonrefundable payments totaling as much as $199 once its trial periods expired, saddling some customers with weight-loss services they never intended to buy.

The New York-based company denied wrongdoing, and said its disclosures and cancellation process complied with the law.

In a blog post founders Saeju Jeong and Artem Petakov said the settlement “allows us to focus our energy on delivering the best possible health outcomes for our Noomers.”

The plaintiff class includes people who bought automatically renewing Noom Healthy Weight subscriptions from May 2016 to October 2020 and did not receive refunds.

Individual payouts are expected to be approximately $30 to $167 per person.

The settlement “provides excellent monetary and programmatic relief for Noom’s customers,” their lawyer J. Burkett McInturff, a partner at Wittels McInturff Palikovic, said in an email.

Lawyers for the customers may seek legal fees of up to one-third of the settlement fund.

Last May, Noom raised $540 million in a funding round led by Silver Lake, valuing the company at about $3.7 billion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Visa, Amazon reach global deal over payment fees

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) cards will be accepted at all Amazon.com Inc stores and sites as part of a global agreement, the companies said on Thursday. Amazon said last November that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK because of the high transaction fees charged by the payment processor. read more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's ACS plans to sell renewable business Zero-E, Expansion says

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering group ACS is planning to sell its renewable energy unit Zero-E, which could be worth 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified market sources. ACS will launch the sale process after Easter, the newspaper said, adding French bank...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was proposing Luca Maestri, chief financial officer at Apple (AAPL.O), and Chris Leong, chief marketing officer at Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), for election to its board of directors. The elections will take place at the company's annual general...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Alphabet's Google 3.5 million roubles ($46,000) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 75.7861 roubles)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy