ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rumor: Goldeneye 007 remaster may be revealed within a few weeks

By Nick Pearson
Nintendo Enthusiast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb recently shared that the heavily-rumored Goldeneye 007 HD remaster is poised for a reveal within the next few weeks. VGC sources have corroborated Grubb’s report, which asserts that Microsoft seems most likely to reveal the remaster, and that...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new freebie. Just about every week, without fail, Microsoft adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library. However, every once in a while, it bolsters this core offering with additional offers. For example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers regularly get free Halo Infinite items, including today.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Is The Elder Scrolls 6 Coming To PS5?

Is The Elder Scrolls 6 Coming To PS5, The Elder Scrolls 6 PS5, The Elder Scrolls VI PS5, The Elder Scrolls VI – Bethesda’s next instalment in the fantasy-RPG series, The Elder Scrolls, is still years away, although it still remains firmly implanted in the public consciousness due to being so eagerly anticipated.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

Sato posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. With EarthBound (and EarthBound Beginnings) now available for Nintendo Switch, you can also grab a free digital copy of the official... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have announced with...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch 2 may come in 2024 as sales momentum remains strong for current Switch console

A report from Bloomberg has highlighted a very telling comment made by Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa. The executive was discussing the Switch console during an earnings call and stated, “Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good”. While this might be sufficient enough to kill off further rumors about a potential Switch Pro console, it has actually offered up an idea of when a Nintendo Switch 2 console could make an appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Rumour: A "Certain Super Spy" Could Return Within The Next Few Weeks

Apparently, a "certain super spy" could be making a return in the coming weeks. This is according to VGC editor and former Playtonic Games writer Andy Robinson, who shared a message over on Twitter. While it's unclear who exactly this spy could be, one obvious guess is James Bond. Some...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Horizon Forbidden West: All Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

If you’re considering an upgrade, here are all the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West. Our next Horizon experience is almost here and Guerrilla Games has been hard at work delivering a true next-gen title for PS5 owners. However, one of the most impressive...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Rumor#Venturebeat#Vgc#Mgm#Fps#Xbox 360#Via
Neowin

Microsoft may announce GoldenEye 007 remaster soon

GoldenEye 007 launched in 1997 and is regarded as cult classic. Not only is it still the best James Bond game ever made, but it's one of the best first-person shooters to date. If you haven't played GoldenEye 007, you may get the chance soon on modern consoles. According to...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

GoldenEye 007 remaster could be shooting in later this month

The long rumoured and desperately hoped for GoldenEye 007 remaster could be here as soon as the “next couple of weeks”, according to a new report. The re-release of one of the best FPSs ever made should be coming to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch at least – but will it be as soon as this month?
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

There Are Rumors That 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Has DLC Coming in a Few Months

Now that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released on the Nintendo Switch, fans are doing their best to battle through the different gyms and capture all the Pokémon they can. It's one of the franchise's only open-world games, and there's a lot to do to make sure that not only are you putting those Poké Balls to work, but that you're also leveling up the right ones so that you're always prepared for a fight.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Nintendo
cogconnected.com

GoldenEye 007 Rumors Grow Due to Teasers

Speculation and rumors about the 1996 GoldenEye have been on the rise lately. GoldenEye, a James Bond game that was released on the Nintendo 64 back in the 90s, was a popular game at the time. It helped that it filled with the first shooter fun, and at the time, great multi-player possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Final Fantasy VI Remaster NA Release Date Revealed

Last year, Square Enix announced and launched their Final Fantasy pixel remaster series on Steam, iOS, and Android. These remaster gave the beloved 2D Final Fantasy games a fresh coat of pixelated paint. To date, Square Enix has remastered the first five games in the series with updated graphics, changes to the soundtrack, and some gameplay tweaks. Today, Square Enix announced that the series would conclude with the release of the Final Fantasy VI remaster on February 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Direct February 9 streaming time, leaks, rumors: Mario Kart 9, Goldeneye, BOTW 2

Nintendo has finally confirmed its intention to hold its first live conference of 2022 and, soon, it will be a great conference! Running around 40 minutes, the next Nintendo Direct will take place at 10pm UK time on February 9th. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Direct presentation will be streamed live on all the usual platforms, although you can watch the stream without going anywhere. Just hit play on the YouTube embed below for all the news about upcoming Switch games. The news was announced by Nintendo on Twitter: “Tune in Wednesday 9 February at 10pm UK time for a Nintendo Direct live stream with around 40 minutes of information focused primarily on Nintendo Switch games to launch in the first half of 2022. “.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Grab your free digital copy of the official EarthBound Player’s Guide

With EarthBound (and EarthBound Beginnings) now available for Nintendo Switch, you can also grab a free digital copy of the official EarthBound Player’s Guide from Nintendo. Nintendo of America originally published the EarthBound Player’s Guide back in 1995, which came packaged with the game in the US. The strategy guide was marketed as the “complete guide to EarthBound—straight from the pros at Nintendo!” with 134 pages of content. If you’ve never been one to use strategy guides for RPGs well, first of all, I commend you, but let me paint a picture to show you why this guide was such a big deal at the time: The year was sometime in the ’90s and you didn’t have a smartphone, internet access, or even GameFAQs. Your only source of info was your cousin Tomoko from Japan, who got the game before you. That’s it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy