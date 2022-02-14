Thankful for NEPA medical facilities, the Dietrich Theater

“Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans” describes my life this last week.

I told you that I would be at the Dietrich to go to Winter Fest Preview Day, Jeff Mitchell’s Hiking Through the Beauty of NEPA, and the screening of the opera Tosca. Life got in the way, and I did not get to any of these.

But I just happened to be in the place that is sort of a second home, the Dietrich Theater, when a near fainting spell sent me to the Tyler Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. Thank goodness we still have it here in Tunkhannock. A superb and caring staff quickly identified that I have an irregular heartbeat and it was arranged for me to go by ambulance to get a cardio workup at Scranton Regional Hospital. I am so grateful to all who helped me get to the ER, sat by my side, and so expertly made a quick diagnosis to get me to the right treatment. Thank you to all the hospital heroes and heroines. And thank you to Robin and Erica, my Dietrich heroines.

I missed Jeff Mitchell’s presentation, but Erica has filled me in that 53 people came out to see his beautiful photos and videos.

“The pandemic has changed things for us, but not the outdoors,” observed Jeff, and his lovely glimpses of the beauty around us showed us just that, according to Erica. His goal is to hike the Appalachian Trail this year, so look forward to his new photos of his adventures at next year’s presentation. Thank you, Jeff, for your generosity and for helping the Dietrich by donating your books for us to sell, all proceeds benefitting the Dietrich. See his photos on Instagram at hiking_mitch.

Erica tells me that the Royal Opera’s screening of Tosca had a small, but appreciative audience, and I will get another chance to see it on Sunday, February 13. I just might be in my favorite seat!

I would have been at Preview Day, but I am so pleased that 48 others were able to see all 21 trailers of the Winter Fest Film Festival movies. I told you last week that I would report to you which films would be on my list after seeing the previews. As I said, “Life is what happens when you are making other plans.”

My son Fred, who lives in Bear Creek, was not able to get to Preview Day either, but he receives the brochure with all of the information. He had told me that he wanted to see at least four of the movies, so here are his choices: “The French Dispatch,” because he sees all Wes Anderson films and it has a star-studded cast that includes Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and so many more; “Julia,” because my son is a chef extraordinaire and he loves all things related to Julia Child; “Best Sellers,” because Fred is an avid reader and is interested in all things related to books; And “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time,” because it is a new biography of an author Fred reads and admires.

If you missed Preview Day, pick up a brochure at the Dietrich or check it out at our website www.dietrichtheater.com. It is still not too late to make your reservation for Winter Fest Opening Night on Friday, Feb. 18. Call at 570-836-1022 ext 3. I have made four reservations and one is for my son Fred. We are so looking forward to drinks and snacks before the first movie, “Belfast,” followed by a scrumptious cupcake and coffee, then the showing of the award winning movie Being the Ricardos. We invite you to join us. The theater is big enough for social distancing and masking is requested until you are comfortably seated.

I began by the quote that has been attributed to John Lennon. I would like to end by telling you what I learned when life intervened. I learned that I should pay attention to what my body is telling me. Do not ignore red flags. We are so fortunate to have competent and comprehensive medical facilities in NEPA. I found out how necessary they are and how competent they are.

Listen to your body and get the help you need. The help is here, thanks to those who made sure of that. Then you can continue to enjoy the classes, events and movies at the Dietrich. That is what I am going to do.