SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office found around 30 grams of heart-shaped meth during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Law authorities said the rock in the photo weighed about a half oz. and they aren't sure how that converts to carats.

Whether it's chocolates, roses or rocks make sure your significant other feels loved today.

The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s find heart-shaped meth appeared first on KION546 .