Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s find heart-shaped meth

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office found around 30 grams of heart-shaped meth during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Law authorities said the rock in the photo weighed about a half oz. and they aren't sure how that converts to carats.

Whether it's chocolates, roses or rocks make sure your significant other feels loved today.

GOD'S GURL
2d ago

Oh , how sweet !! Now , the person that wanted to kiss a pipe, with that in there, can't...

