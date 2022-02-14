ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former KSU assistant Morris wins 2nd Super Bowl

The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, January 23, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

It’s no stretch to say that defense is the reason the Rams won Sunday’s Super Bowl.

And the guy behind that defense once coached at K-State. That’s the most prominent local connection to the big game, among a few.

Raheem Morris, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, spent a year in Manhattan in 2006. He was the defensive coordinator during Ron Prince’s first year here, a season when the Wildcats went 7-6 and made a bowl game. That staff also included James Franklin, now the head coach at Penn State; and Scott Frost, now the head coach at Nebraska. The roster? Future NFL starting quarterback Josh Freeman and all-everything Jordy Nelson, among others. Yamon Figurs, Jeron Mastrud, Ian Campbell and Zac Diles also played in the pros.

Morris has twice served as an NFL head coach since then, and is reported to be under consideration for openings now.

The Rams held the Bengals to 20 points and made a key stop at the end of the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay said: “We would not be here if it was not for Raheem Morris.”

Other Manhattan connections: Wyatt Hubert, a defensive end who graduated from K-State, was on the Bengals roster. An injury kept him on the sidelines.

Also: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spent a couple years here as a toddler. His dad, Sherwood Taylor, was an assistant under Jim Dickey in 1984 and 1985. Zac Taylor’s sister was born here.

