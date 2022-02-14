ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The January Roundup: A Pair of Western Mass. tapes, plus other tracks

By Ryan Feyre
bostonhassle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first month of 2022 saw some incredibly strong releases from mainstream auteurs Earl Sweatshirt and The Weeknd; two artists who’ve used the past five or six years to perfect their respective lanes beyond compromise. January also witnessed a lifeless dud from Gunna, the Young Thug disciple who’s...

bostonhassle.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of January 2022

A wave of excellent new progressive house and melodic techno releases have come out with the start of the year and at tis rate it looks like a very strong year of music ahead! These tracks capture a wide range of vibes from curious melodies to downright dirty synth lines laid over chugging grooves that will make you want to dance.
MUSIC
wrsi.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 2-8-22

(Northampton, Ma) – Four people have died after two separate Covid outbreaks at Linda Manor’s nursing home over the last two months. 86 seniors and 88 staff members have also been infected over the same time period. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports during the outbreaks, six residents’ health care proxies complained in a 25-page letter to Linda Manor and Berkshire Health Systems about allegedly substandard infection control practices, including breaches of quarantine and inconsistent masking by staff. The letter also alleges management at the facility are not informing families when staff members or residents test positive.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
bostonhassle.com

Find Out #3 on thursday in JP? We ask the organizers!

We talked with some of the organizers behind an exciting new and local music series that's sprung up in Jamaica Plain. Out of the seeming infinity doldrums comes a new collectively run series full of SOUNDS. We grabbed just a little bit of time from Chris and Olivia, two of this installments organizers, and asked them about what it is that is happening!
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Trails We Can Look Forward to in Central and Western Mass. This Year

There are so many new trail projects in the works across Massachusetts that we had to split up our annual preview of new trails into two articles. Yesterday we offered a rundown of five new off-street multi-use pathways that are expected to open to traffic in eastern Massachusetts later this year. Today, we’re looking at five more projects opening in Central and Western Massachusetts.
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
whdh.com

Arrest made at Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest was made at the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod overnight. Officers could be seen along Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis photographing a car that was later towed away. Police confirmed that an arrest was made but no additional information was immediately available. An investigation...
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Critical race theory in western Mass. schools

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Critical race theory which has made headlines across the country is a framework that has never been taught in Massachusetts public schools. “We’re about educating kids, not indoctrination or any of this foolishness,” explained Michael Kelliher. One local chairman’s response to why the framework is...
LUDLOW, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Young Thug
bostonhassle.com

INTERVIEW: Garen Daly on the Boston SciFi Film Festival

Like an alien creature slumbering in the depths of the ocean, you can’t keep a good festival down. Now entering its 47th year, the Boston SciFi Film Festival is the longest-running genre film festival in the country, and not even a global pandemic could break that streak: last year’s installment saw the fest metamorphose into an all-online event, up to and including its storied festival-closing 24-hour marathon. As we move into this year’s spring festival season the world appears to be in a sort of halfway state on the road back to normalcy, and Boston SciFi is following suit with a “hybrid” model, with bountiful programs slated for both the big screen at the newly reopened Somerville Theatre and the fest’s digital platform. On the eve of the SF47 opening night, I spoke to festival director Garen Daly about the trials of navigating these uncertain times, as well as science fiction’s unique ability to tackle the problems of today by looking toward the future.
BOSTON, MA
Mountain Times

Then Again: Fred Harris and the Woodstock rope tow fueled early skiing in Vermont

By Mark Bushnell/VT Digger If Fred Harris’ diary is any guide, it’s a miracle that skiing ever caught on. “[L]anded hard,” the Brattleboro native wrote one January day in 1904. “Tore the strap off the buckle part of my footgear. […] Read More The post Then Again: Fred Harris and the Woodstock rope tow fueled early skiing in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
wmasspi.com

Western Mass Politics & Insight

A Tradition the Coronavirus Could Not Crush? Town Meeting & Its Moderation …. LONGMEADOW—In the beginning there was the Athens. Then came New England. New England stuck to tradition. Not even a once-in-a-century pandemic that complicated gathering itself could consign it to history’s wastebin.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Art#The Tape
lazer993.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 2-9-22

(Undated) – Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is poised to begin distributing $500 payments to about 500,000 low-income workers. The payments announced Tuesday are part of a COVID-19 program for essential employees that was included in a $4 billion spending plan approved by lawmakers and signed by Baker in December using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The payments, worth $250 million, will be mailed by the end of March. Based on 2020 Massachusetts tax returns, individuals will be eligible if their income from employment was at least $12,750 and their total income put them below 300% of the federal poverty level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whmp.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 2-8-22

(Northampton, Ma) – Four people have died after two separate Covid outbreaks at Linda Manor’s nursing home over the last two months. 86 seniors and 88 staff members have also been infected over the same time period. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports during the outbreaks, six residents’ health care proxies complained in a 25-page letter to Linda Manor and Berkshire Health Systems about allegedly substandard infection control practices, including breaches of quarantine and inconsistent masking by staff. The letter also alleges management at the facility are not informing families when staff members or residents test positive.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
lazer993.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 2-8-22

(Northampton, Ma) – Four people have died after two separate Covid outbreaks at Linda Manor’s nursing home over the last two months. 86 seniors and 88 staff members have also been infected over the same time period. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports during the outbreaks, six residents’ health care proxies complained in a 25-page letter to Linda Manor and Berkshire Health Systems about allegedly substandard infection control practices, including breaches of quarantine and inconsistent masking by staff. The letter also alleges management at the facility are not informing families when staff members or residents test positive.
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy