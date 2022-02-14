The January Roundup: A Pair of Western Mass. tapes, plus other tracks

Like an alien creature slumbering in the depths of the ocean, you can’t keep a good festival down. Now entering its 47th year, the Boston SciFi Film Festival is the longest-running genre film festival in the country, and not even a global pandemic could break that streak: last year’s installment saw the fest metamorphose into an all-online event, up to and including its storied festival-closing 24-hour marathon. As we move into this year’s spring festival season the world appears to be in a sort of halfway state on the road back to normalcy, and Boston SciFi is following suit with a “hybrid” model, with bountiful programs slated for both the big screen at the newly reopened Somerville Theatre and the fest’s digital platform. On the eve of the SF47 opening night, I spoke to festival director Garen Daly about the trials of navigating these uncertain times, as well as science fiction’s unique ability to tackle the problems of today by looking toward the future.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO