‘Acting: The First Six Lessons’: Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Narrative Documentary Written By And Starring Beau & Emily Bridges

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O39AL_0eE64d3o00

EXCLUSIVE : Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the narrative documentary Acting: The First Six Lessons , written by and starring Beau Bridges and his daughter Emily Bridges . The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios plans to release the drama across VOD platforms March 8.

Based on Richard Boleslavsky’s 1933 novel of the same name, Acting: The First Six Lessons offers an intimate glimpse into the life and acting craft of the multi-generational Bridges family. The unique hybrid of narrative and documentary storytelling follows a teacher (Beau Bridges) and his student (Emily Bridges), who together explore the craft of acting, and evolve in their understanding and appreciation of life itself. The story unfolds in six lessons over the course of their relationship, nested within a larger conversation with three generations of the Bridges family. These lessons include Concentration, Memory of Emotion, Dramatic Action, Characterization, Observation and Rhythm.

Emily Bridges directed and produced alongside Beau Bridges and Casey Bridges. The film featuring interviews with Jeff Bridges, Lucinda Bridges, Jordan Bridges, Dorothy Bridges and Lloyd Bridges was exec produced by David Shapiro.

Acting: The First Six Lessons has been a touchstone in our family ever since Dorothy and Lloyd Bridges first encountered Richard Boleslavsky’s book, as much a brilliant meditation on life as it is a seminal text on the craft of acting,” said Beau Bridges and Emily Bridges in a statement. “Bringing this project to life as a family is a dream fulfilled and we are delighted to partner with Freestyle Digital Media to share this deeply personal project.”

Recent releases from Freestyle Digital Media include the teen musical Best Summer Ever , featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, which was produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson; The Wedding Year , starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp; The Last Photograph , starring Danny Huston; Berserk , starring Nick Cannon; and Untogether starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire Acting: The Six Lessons with CAA, Semkhor Productions, Casadafilm Productions and Emily Bridges. Beau Bridges is represented by CAA and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations; Emily Bridges by 90210 Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Check out the trailer for the film above.

Deadline

