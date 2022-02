The only five-story house in Beverly Hills has hit the market for $9 million per floor. The home’s five-story distinction was the result of both an aggressive building technique and fortuitous timing: The property is located on a steep incline in Trousdale Estates, and to maximize the views the owner, facing a 14-foot height restriction, decided to dig more than 80 feet into the hillside, according to the listing. That was in the 1980s; soon after the home went up, the City of Beverly Hills changed hillside building regulations, effectively precluding a similar construction.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO