Biogen to CMS: Reverse Aduhelm's proposed coverage limits

By Mackenzie Bean
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen is urging CMS to reconsider a proposed guidance that would significantly limit coverage of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The drugmaker, along with its partner Eisai, published an open letter to CMS...

