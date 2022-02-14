Biogen to CMS: Reverse Aduhelm's proposed coverage limits

On behalf of the Council for Informed Drug Spending Analysis (CIDSA), we are writing in support of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS’) proposed National Coverage Determination (NCD), “Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease” (CAG-00460N). CIDSA is a group of prescription drug policy experts without ties to the pharmaceutical industry that offers a central, objective source of information on drug spending and regulatory policy for policymakers and the media. Specifically, as members of CIDSA, we write in support of the use of a Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) requirement, the requirement for use of randomized controlled trials, the patient criteria requirements, and the inclusion of a clinically meaningful standard for the required trials. We applaud CMS for its appropriate use of an NCD with CED as a condition for reimbursement of these monoclonal antibodies for Alzheimer’s treatment (“antiamyloid mAbs”), as the current evidence base is insufficient to determine whether this treatment modality is reasonable and necessary for any given patient. While we recognize that neither the cost of antiamyloid mAbs themselves nor their overall spending implications for the Medicare program are a component of CMS’ reasonable and necessary determination, we believe that an appropriate use of the reasonable and necessary criteria will have an important effect on Medicare spending, patient out-of-pocket costs, and the pricing trends for new antiamyloid mAbs. Therefore, the rigorous standards proposed are an essential component in not only developing the future evidence necessary to determine whether antiamyloid mAbs are indeed clinically-efficacious, but also to manage drug spending and address ever-rising launch prices of clinician-administered therapies.

