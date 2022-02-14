ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown’s Return (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Netflix is serving up a sweet Valentine’s treat for viewers of Bridgerton as the streamer and Shondaland hosted a global event for the series and its super fans ahead of the upcoming...

