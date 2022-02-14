‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown’s Return (VIDEO)

“We’re not messing around with the stuff that really matters,” Steven Moffat, executive producer of HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s book The Time Traveler’s Wife, declared.
Moffat was talking up the series, which is set to premiere later this spring, during HBO’s virtual TCA press day Tuesday, and comes as the network unveiled the first look at the show.
The Time Traveler’s Wife stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The six-part series is an intricate and magical love story and tells the tale of Clare and...
Comments / 0